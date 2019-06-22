News

Jennifer Winget stunningly rocks a no makeup look

MUMBAI: Jennifer Winget is one popular television actress who is immensely loved by her fans and admirers. The actress has captivated the audience with her acting chops, good looks and style statements.

The Bepannaah actress is an active social media user and she never fails to treat her army of fans with her stunning pictures. She regularly posts something to entertain her fans, and her admirers love her for the same. Today, she posted a candid selfie on her Instagram channel in which she is seen flaunting her no make-up look and open tresses and as always, the actress looked gorgeous. 

Speaking about her upcoming project, Jennifer Winget is making her digital debut with a web series called Code M. She will be seen playing the role of an army officer named Monika. She will also be seen as the host of Nach Baliye 9 along with popular actor-comedian Sunil Grover.

