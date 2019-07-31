Jennifer Winget is throwing in the PERFECT PUNCH with ‘Code M’!

MUMBAI: We all know what a fine actress Jennifer Winget is.



She has played unique roles in daily soaps, and her stint in Beyhadh as Maya made everyone’s jaws drop. Her acting was flawless, and the magic she created on television had even non-TV watchers glued to the show.



Jennifer is currently shooting for AltBalaji’s Code M, where she will play an army officer named Monica. Playing this character is no easy feat. Jennifer has to train hard and prioritize fitness. She earlier worked with TV czarina Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms in the original Kasautii Zindagii Kay and will be making her digital debut with Code M.



The actress has shared glimpses of her training and shooting for the show, and we cannot wait to watch the web-series! She captioned one post as, ‘Throwing in the perfect punch with #CodeM on @altbalaji #comingsoon @ektaravikapoor @samkhan’.

How excited are you to see Jennifer in this new role?