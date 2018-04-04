Jethalal in dilemma to choose between Babita and Popatlal in Taarak Mehta

Mumbai: A new drama is set to unfold in SAB TV’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, which is produced by Neela Telefilms.

A source shared that Nattu Kaka and Bagha will not just check their horoscope in paper but also of Jethalal. Upon checking, they will realize that Jethalal’s forecast is predicting heavy financial loss due the bad omen looming over him.

Now guess what? Well, promptly, they will call Jethalal and tell him not to come to the shop.

Later, Jethaalal will receive a call from none other than Sunderlal, the man who is single-handedly responsible for half of his loss. As per the plan, Sunderlal, Jethalal and Mehta will meet at a five star restaurant where Sunderlal will inform that he has come to take Daya back to Ahemdabad. Jethalal will agree to this.

Jethalal will start missing Daya and it is then that Babitaji will come to meet him at the shop and invite the whole family for a delicious Bengali meal! The invitation will make Jethalal extremely happy.

Unknown to him, on the other hand, Bapuji has already made dinner promise to Popatlal.

OMG! What will happen now?

Well, when the time will come, Bapuji will ask Jethalal to cancel the plan with Babitaji. A crestfallen Jethalal will make his way to Babita’s house. He will have a change of heart and decide to cancel plans with Popatlal. Now if required, he will be ready to fight even with Bapuji.

Will Jethalal have the courage to tell either of them about his cancellation plan? And how will Bapuji react upon knowing Jethalal’s decision of going against his wish?