Jethalal shocked to know about Bapuji being abducted in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
26 Jul 2019 08:10 PM

MUMBAI: We are back with another spoiler from one of the most loved shows, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (SAB TV and Neela Telefilms).

As we know, Bapuji has been kidnapped. A worried Abdul inform all the Gokuldham society members about this. They try to reach out to Jethalal, but his phone is switched off. Hence, the women of the society decide to directly visit the police station, while Sodhi and Iyer decide to go to Gada Electronics to inform Jethalal about the kidnapping.

On reaching upon the shop, Roshan and Iyer are shocked seeing Jethalal celebrating along with Natu Kaka and Bagha.

However, Jethalal’s happiness is short-lived as Roshan and Iyer inform him about Bapuji.

Jethalal is shocked, and they all quickly rush to the police station to file a missing person report.

Who is responsible for Bapuji’s kidnapping?

