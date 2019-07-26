Jethalal shocked to know about Bapuji being abducted in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

MUMBAI: We are back with another spoiler from one of the most loved shows, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (SAB TV and Neela Telefilms).
As we know, Bapuji has been kidnapped. A worried Abdul
On reaching upon the shop, Roshan and Iyer are shocked seeing Jethalal celebrating along with Natu Kaka and Bagha.
However, Jethalal’s happiness is short-lived as Roshan and Iyer inform him about Bapuji.
Jethalal is shocked, and they all quickly rush to the police station to file a missing person report.
Who is responsible for Bapuji’s kidnapping?
