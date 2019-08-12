News

Jhalak Dikkhla Jaa fame Deepak Singh ENGAGED!

Dharini Sanghavi's picture
By Dharini Sanghavi
12 Aug 2019 08:33 PM

MUMBAI: Dancer and choreographer Deepak Singh, who is known for his stint in celebrity dance reality show Jhalak Dikkhla Jaa, has gotten engaged.

He has exchanged rings with Raveena Chodhary, who is also a dancer and choreographer by profession.

Deepak won Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 2 with Prachi Desai. He specializes in Latin American, Salsa, Merengue, Jive, Waltz, and many other forms of dance. He has assisted Remo D'souza and Ganesh Hegde for several projects.

Deepak and Raveena announced their engagement by uploading some wonderful pictures and videos on social media. Take a look!


TellyChakkar sends warmest wishes to the couple. Have a blessed life!

past seven days