Jhansi Ki Rani to go off air on this date?

11 Jun 2019 02:19 PM

MUMBAI: Jhansi Ki Rani, the classic tale on Colors of the life of Manikarnika, who transforms herself into the brave warrior Rani Lakshmi Bai, has been on air from February 2019.

Colors, as we know, has been axing quite a lot of shows in the last few months to bring in fresh programming line-up.

As of now, the shows Roop – Mard Ka Naya Swaroop, Vish Ya Amrit – Sitara, Ishq Mein Marjawan, Udaan, and Kesari Nandan have been given the closure call.

Now, as per media reports, it seems that Jhansi Ki Rani is being put on the radar, with the decision of it being taken off air in July if the ratings do not improve. The show has Anushka Sen, Vikas Manaktala, and Anuja Sathe playing central roles.

As per media reports, Jhansi Ki Rani has not been able to obtain TRP ratings.

The show will likely go off air on 24th July if ratings do not pick up.

The shows that are in the pipeline for launch on Colors include a supernatural from Rajan Shahi, Vidya by Mahesh Pandey, Shubh Aarambh by Shashi Sumeet, Bahu Begum by Prateek Sharma, and Choti Sardarni by Rajesh Ram Singh.

