Jhanvi to accept Gauri as her bahu in Dil Boley Oberoi

Thakur (Rahul Dev) is back in Dil Boley Oberoi!

But before you catch his antics there is a lot more drama lined up for you all in the Star Plus and Four Lion show.

Gauri (Shrenu Parikh) will realize that the attack on Jhanvi (Mreenal Deshraj) was not attempted by Swetlana (Ryehna Malhotra) but someone else.

With Jhanvi bed ridden because of her fatal accident, Gauri will be seen taking charge and helping in nursing her back to health.

Shared a source, “Seeing Gauri care so much about her, Jhanvi will be really touched. She will accept Gauri as her bahu and would be glad to know that she will be Omkara’s (Kunal Jaisingh) partner for life.”

Jhanvi will summon Gauri and ask her to support Omkara forever. She will also tell her to never leave him alone in this vicious circle of Tej (Mahesh Thakur) and his mistress Swetlana.

Gauri will be left filled with emotion with the thoughts but will decide to stand up for her husband and protect him.

We tried reaching Shrenu but her phone remained unavailable.

