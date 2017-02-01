Jhanvi and Aditya's face-off to add drama in Zee TV’s Woh Apna Sa

Aren’t we all looking forward to see what lies ahead in Jhanvi (Disha Parmar) and Aditya’s (Ssudeep Sahir) life in Zee TV’s Woh Apna Sa?

The Alchemy Films' drama will see a very interesting twist that will keep you all hooked.

As seen so far, Aditya and Jhanvi have been locking horns in every situation. The two, being completely in contrast with each other, fireworks has been bursting between them.

And now, in the coming days, Aditya will fall into trouble after losing some important documents. Not being able to find them, he will put the blame on Jhanvi who would have renovated his cabin recently.

Shared a source, “Aditya will confront Jhanvi and ask her about the documents. She, on her part will be left in a fix as she wouldn't have any inkling about the same.”

Jhanvi, on the other hand, will also get offended with Aditya’s action and will sulk over his rude behaviour towards her.

How will the two manage to become friends? What lies ahead in their relationship?

We could not reach the actors for a comment.

To know more watch the show or better read Tellychakkar.com.