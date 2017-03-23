Hot Downloads

Jhinal Belani injured on sets

By TellychakkarTeam
23 Mar 2017 04:59 PM

Actress Jhinal Belani, who is seen as Sonu in TV show "Har Mard ka Dard", got injured after she fell from the stairs. The incident halted the show's shoot for some time.

While shooting for a sequence for the Life OK show on Wednesday, Jhinal slipped and got injured. She was given immediate medical aid.

"We were shooting for a sequence around the stairs and accidentally my leg slipped and I fell off the stairs," Jhinal said in a statement.

"I didn't know the impact was so bad that my doctor told me I need to be on complete bed rest for a couple of days. My knees are bruised and I'm not allowed to do any kind of physical movement for three to four days," she added.

On seeing her condition, the production team decided to shoot without her and told her to resume once she is fine.

"It was very sweet of the team to allow me complete rest as I am in no condition to move. Thankfully, it's nothing major and I will continue to shoot in a couple of days," she added.

(Source: IANS)

