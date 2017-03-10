Hot Downloads

Vishal Singh
Vishal Singh
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor
Siddharth Arora
Siddharth Arora
Priya Arya
Priya Arya
Veena Malik
Veena Malik
Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja
Sangram Singh
Sangram Singh
Veena Malik
Veena Malik
Shalini Sahuta
Shalini Sahuta
Shalini Sahuta
Shalini Sahuta

quickie
Varunn Jain

If you play safe, then one night stands are interesting: Varunn Jain

more quickie Click Here
Home > TV News > TV News
News

Jhinal learns Punjabi for show

By TellychakkarTeam
10 Mar 2017 11:45 AM

ctress Jhinal Belani, who is a Gujarati, has started learning Punjabi for her role of Sonu in comedy show "Har Mard Ka Dard".

Jhinal is taking Punjabi lessons from the show's director Parmeet Sethi.

As the show is based in Patiala, Jhinal thought it was necessary to learn at least the basics of the language.

"I thought I should learn Punjabi language as the show is based in Patiala and my character is married into a Punjabi family. But owing to my tight schedule, I couldn't hire a tutor. One day, I casually asked Parmeet sir if he could help and he readily agreed.

"So every day after pack up, we sit down and he teaches me," Jhinal said in a statement.

"The language has always fascinated me and now with me learning the basics, I am even more kicked about learning it in-depth. The first thing I am going to do as and when I get time is hire a tutor who will teach me Punjabi," she added.

Tags > Jhinal Belani, Parmeet Sethi, Har Mard Ka Dard, Patiala, Gujarati,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top