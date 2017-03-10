Jhinal learns Punjabi for show

ctress Jhinal Belani, who is a Gujarati, has started learning Punjabi for her role of Sonu in comedy show "Har Mard Ka Dard".

Jhinal is taking Punjabi lessons from the show's director Parmeet Sethi.

As the show is based in Patiala, Jhinal thought it was necessary to learn at least the basics of the language.

"I thought I should learn Punjabi language as the show is based in Patiala and my character is married into a Punjabi family. But owing to my tight schedule, I couldn't hire a tutor. One day, I casually asked Parmeet sir if he could help and he readily agreed.

"So every day after pack up, we sit down and he teaches me," Jhinal said in a statement.

"The language has always fascinated me and now with me learning the basics, I am even more kicked about learning it in-depth. The first thing I am going to do as and when I get time is hire a tutor who will teach me Punjabi," she added.