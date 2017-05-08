Jhumma Mitra and Nitin Vakharia to enter SAB TV’s Trideviyaan

SAB TV’s Trideviyaan (Full House Media) has opened up door for two new entries.

Yes, the makers have roped in television actors Jhumma Mitra (Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi) and Nitin Vakharia (Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi) in the above comedy drama.

As per the ongoing track, characters of Srman Jain and Aditya Kapadia have entered the Chauhan house as a couple where Aditya has disguised as a woman.

Soon Trideviyaan family will inquire about their family members. Since the boys have been lying they will introduce Jhumma and Nitin as their parents.

How will Chauhan family react when they will learn about Srman and Aditiya’s real identity?

We reached out to the actors but they remained unavailable to comment.