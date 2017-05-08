Hot Downloads

Richa Chadda
Richa Chadda
Chandni Bhagwanani
Chandni Bhagwanani
Manav Gohil
Manav Gohil
Aishwarya Sakhuja
Aishwarya Sakhuja
Amitabh Bachchan
Amitabh Bachchan
Chhavi Mittal
Chhavi Mittal
Shweta Salve
Shweta Salve
Darshan Pandya
Darshan Pandya
Jayshree Soni
Jayshree Soni
Divyanka Tripathi
Divyanka Tripathi

quickie
Farhan Imroze

I have nothing against one night stands: Farhan Imroze

more quickie Click Here

poll

Which upcoming show are you waiting to watch?

Which upcoming show are you waiting to watch?
previous polls Click Here
Home > TV News > TV News
News

Jhumma Mitra and Nitin Vakharia to enter SAB TV’s Trideviyaan

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
08 May 2017 01:41 PM

SAB TV’s Trideviyaan (Full House Media) has opened up door for two new entries.

Yes, the makers have roped in television actors Jhumma Mitra (Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi) and Nitin Vakharia (Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi) in the above comedy drama.

As per the ongoing track, characters of Srman Jain and Aditya Kapadia have entered the Chauhan house as a couple where Aditya has disguised as a woman.

Soon Trideviyaan family will inquire about their family members. Since the boys have been lying they will introduce Jhumma and Nitin as their parents.

How will Chauhan family react when they will learn about Srman and Aditiya’s real identity?

We reached out to the actors but they remained unavailable to comment.

Tags > SAB TV, Trideviyaan, Full House Media, Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi, Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi, Jhumma Mitra, Nitin Vakharia, enter,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top