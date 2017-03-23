Jigyasa Singh takes inspiration from her mother

COLORS’ popular drama Thapki…Pyaar Ki recently took a 7-year generation leap unfolding the new chapter in Thapki’s (Jigyasa Singh) life. The story has now moved to the next leg focusing on her children and her life without Bihaan (Manish Goplani).

Even though she is in her early 20s, Jigyasa did not have any inhibitions about taking on the role of a mother. In fact, she was more than happy to adopt a mature role because it would push her skills as an actor and help her to explore her versatility. According to Jigyasa, motherhood is great honour and privilege, making mothers around the world the most selfless beings. And to justify her part has a mother, Jigyasa has taken inspiration from her mother.

Speaking about this new turn in Thapki’s life, Jigyasa Singh said, “Words are not enough to express the unconditional love that a mother showers on her children. So, when it was my turn to portray the role of a mother, I had only one inspiration in my mind - my mom. I always wondered if I would be as selfless and loving as her whenever I become a mother. And luckily I got the opportunity to become a mother on Thapki…Pyaar Ki. I have taken many cues from how my mother brought us up; this is my way of showing gratitude towards her.”