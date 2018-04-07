Jiji Maa cast and crew take a summer break

It is that time of the year, when everyone wants to take a chill pill near the beach or getaway near a poolside to beat the heat in Mumbai summers. Talking of getaways, Star Bharat’s enthusiastic cast and crew of JijiMaa, has always been going out for trips together and recently, they went to Lonavala for an offsite trip.

Previously they had been to Shirdi to seek blessings for their show.

What do you think of jiji Maa?

The entire cast including director Rohit Goyal with his wife Deepika Singh decided to go for a holiday away from work and take a break from tight shoot schedules. The entire crew has become one big family to which they have given a hashtag called #Jijimites. Team ‘JijiMaa’ booked a resort in Lonavala and had the best time from chilling in the pool to clicking pictures and playing outdoor games.

Dishank Arora, the lead of the show says, “ The short summer break was much needed and it was so refreshing. We made some great memories. It helped us all to get our mind off work to rejuvenate and retreat. We made the most of the long weekend. Hope we take more trips in future.”