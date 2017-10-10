Actors Tanvi Dogra, Bhavika Sharma, Rajev Paul and Pallavi Pradhan among other cast and crew of new TV show "Jiji Maa" visited the Sai Baba shrine at Shirdi, Maharashtra, to seek blessings.

"I feel so blessed being a part of such a wonderful cast with ‘Jiji Maa'. We had a great time at Shirdi seeking blessings for our new show. Hope the audience loves our show. We are all very excited for the launch. The Shirdi trip will always be a memorable part of my life," Tanvi said in a statement.

The cast of the Star Bharat show visited Shirdi over the weekend.

(Source: IANS)