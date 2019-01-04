News

Jiji Maa’s plot post leap REVEALED

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
04 Jan 2019 06:45 PM
MUMBAI: Star Bharat’s show Jiji Maa (Jay Production) will soon take a major leap of around seven years.

The show will have a fresh feel, and the characters will be seen in different avtars.

A source close to the show exclusively revealed to TellyChakkar, ‘Suyash and Falguni (Dishank Arrora and Tanvi Dogra) will be separated post the leap and will turn into business rivals. Falguni will be seen as a strong, independent businesswoman in the show. She will be seen as a successful businesswoman who has started her own company called Jiji Maa Textiles, which will be as strong and powerful as Suyash’s Rawat Industries. Falguni will turn into an extremely introverted person post the leap and will not mingle with people or laugh as much as she used to before.’

Other actors will also continue being a prominent part of the show, while talks are on to cast a few new entries.
