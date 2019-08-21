Jimmy victorious as Sikandar goes bankrupt in Kulfi Kumar Bajewala

MUMBAI: Star Plus' popular daily soap Kulfi Kumar Bajewala is gearing up for new drama and twists.



Lovely has been taken to the police station, and this time, her own daughter Amyra is standing against her.



Lovely is broken and has to bear much pain and humiliation in jail.



Meanwhile, Jimmy plays a bitter game with Sikandar.



Jimmy obtains the rights of Sikandar’s music and snatches away his studio from him.



Sikandar is bankrupt and has to manage Amyra and Kulfi too.



It will be interesting to see what happens next.