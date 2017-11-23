Jisshu U Sengupta to enter Jhumur; Oindrilla learns from him

Time to smile as we bring an exciting piece of news for the viewers of Colors Bangla’s Jhumur!

The daily, which is produced by Blue Water Pictures, will see the popular Tollywood actor, Jisshu U Sengupta in its upcoming episode. The actor will appear not as any character but himself and we hear it’s a guest appearance.

Oindrilla Sharma, who plays the character of a grown-up Jhumur after a leap of 14 years is happy to share the screen space with him.

In conversation with TellyChakkar, Oindrilla said, “I loved working with him. He is a big star but I spotted him reading his script and rehearsing before the shoot started and that was really surprising. I am new in the industry so I was little nervous to work with him. He told me one thing which I think is a big lesson for me. He said that - Be that character, do not act.”

Coming to the plot, she shared, “The cost of Nayana’s father’s operation is four lakh rupees. So Jhumur will be in search of the money. While on her way, she will collide with Jisshu’s car. Later, it will be shown that Jisshu will help her with the money. However, as per the story of the serial, Jhumur is not aware that Jisshu is an actor.”

Sengupta’s entry will be shown today.

Stay hooked to this space for more updates.