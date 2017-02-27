Hot Downloads

Jitendra Bohara bags Life OK’s Chandrakanta

By TellychakkarTeam
27 Feb 2017 12:32 PM

Actor Jitendra Bohara who has lived up to expectations enacting the serious roles of Acharya Radhagupt in Colors’ Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat and Tariq in Zee TV’s Amma will now don a comic negative role in Life OK’s Prem Ya Paheli... Chandrakanta, produced by Nikhil Sinha’s Triangle Films. 

He will play the role of Ayyar Nazim, who will be a close aide of Kroor Singh (Chandan Anand). He will have a negative comical character to portray. 

As per sources, “Ayyar will be a very over smart guy with magical powers. He will be the one who would provoke Kroor Singh to do wise things.”

When contacted, Jitendra told Tellychakkar.com, “After doing Ashoka, this is a completely different platform with new ideas. Hope all will like my part and enjoy.”

As we know, popular actress Kritika Kamra will play the role of Chandrakanta in the much-anticipated historical. 

Watch this space for more updates.

