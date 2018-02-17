Home > Tv > Tv News
News

Jitin Gulati’s hair woes

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
17 Feb 2018 01:00 PM

Mumbai: Banker turned actor Jitin Gulati (Tailap) is seen playing Mrinal’s (Sonarika Bhadoria’s) brother on Sony Entertainment’s show Prithvi Vallabh. He brings complete charm and ease in his character and feels blessed to be a part of the show.

While actors have to go through a lot of look trails to get the costume right, Jitin Gulati had to go through the same. His costume passed the test but it’s his hair look that had to go through 8 to 10 look tests. The actor poses 2 looks, one with a bun and another in open hair in order to support the mukut and ensure it doesn’t come off during scenes.When asked Jitin, he said, “To get my hair look correct, the look tests were necessary. It was important to get it in right proportions.”

In another incident, the actor who was doing a serious scene, required him to faint. This turned out to be a funny incident as his wig came off and he didn’t understand why everyone was laughing. He adds, “The wig gets loose sometimes when am doing war sequences sitting on a horse as it gets hot. But this one time, we were shooting a very intense sequence which required me to faint. While I was deeply involved in the scene, I heard a lot of giggles around me and that’s when I realized that the wig actually got stuck in the actresses jewellery while I still lay there with my eyes shut. It took me a sometime to understand what actually happened. It was quiet funny.”

While Jitin is having a tough time with his hair, we can only hope that he finds a better way to manage it.

Tags > Jitin Gulati, Tailap, Sonarika Bhadoria, Prithvi Vallabh, Sony Entertainment,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Showt to choose the Tellychakkar
Showters' choice Star of the Week
Winner will be announced on Monday

Slideshow

Red Carpet: Femina Beauty Awards 2018

Red Carpet: Femina Beauty Awards 2018
more slideshows Click Here

Hot Downloads

Yami Gautam
Yami Gautam
Sunny Leone
Sunny Leone
Ranveer Singh
Ranveer Singh
Vanni Sharma
Vanni Sharma
Veena Malik
Veena Malik
Payal Rajput
Payal Rajput
Manish Naggdev
Poonam Pandey
Poonam Pandey
Ragini Khanna
Ragini Khanna
Aditi Sajwan
Aditi Sajwan

poll

Which 'wink' have you fallen for?

Which 'wink' have you fallen for?
previous polls Click Here

poll

Which rumoured TV couple should finally go public?

Which rumoured TV couple should finally go public?
previous polls Click Here

past seven days