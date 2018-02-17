Jitin Gulati’s hair woes

Mumbai: Banker turned actor Jitin Gulati (Tailap) is seen playing Mrinal’s (Sonarika Bhadoria’s) brother on Sony Entertainment’s show Prithvi Vallabh. He brings complete charm and ease in his character and feels blessed to be a part of the show.



While actors have to go through a lot of look trails to get the costume right, Jitin Gulati had to go through the same. His costume passed the test but it’s his hair look that had to go through 8 to 10 look tests. The actor poses 2 looks, one with a bun and another in open hair in order to support the mukut and ensure it doesn’t come off during scenes.When asked Jitin, he said, “To get my hair look correct, the look tests were necessary. It was important to get it in right proportions.”



In another incident, the actor who was doing a serious scene, required him to faint. This turned out to be a funny incident as his wig came off and he didn’t understand why everyone was laughing. He adds, “The wig gets loose sometimes when am doing war sequences sitting on a horse as it gets hot. But this one time, we were shooting a very intense sequence which required me to faint. While I was deeply involved in the scene, I heard a lot of giggles around me and that’s when I realized that the wig actually got stuck in the actresses jewellery while I still lay there with my eyes shut. It took me a sometime to understand what actually happened. It was quiet funny.”



While Jitin is having a tough time with his hair, we can only hope that he finds a better way to manage it.