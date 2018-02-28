Home > Tv > Tv News
News

Jiya’s life in danger in Woh Apna Sa

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
28 Feb 2018 07:01 PM

Mumbai: Zee TV’s popular daily Wo Apna Sa (Rashmi Sharma Telefilms) is all set to witness a major drama happening in the upcoming episodes. The show is going to have an interesting track, where Jiya will be seen getting hanged.

Jhumki has strategically planned to murder Jiya (Disha Parmar) with a rope tied to a fan. She has designed the murder in such a way the door is interlinked to the stool she is made to stand on. As soon as someone opens the door, the stool will shift below her feet leading to her death.

And supporting Jumki in her plan is Binny. To make the plan full proof, they also pour oil on the floor so that the one who tried to rush towards Jiya will end up slipping badly.

However, Jiya will be saved by the male protagonist Arjun (Sudeep Sahir).

What do you think about Disha Parmar and Wo Apna Sa?

As soon as he enters the room, Jiya suffers to survive while Arjun tries to balance his himself due to the oil spilt on the floor. Nonetheless, Arjun will cleverly save Jiya from death by struggling and putting the chair back under her feet for her support.

It will be interesting to see how this sequence unfolds.

Tags > Zee TV, Wo Apna Sa, Rashmi Sharma Telefilms, Disha Parmar, Sudeep Sahir,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Sridevi's last rites will be penned in the...

Sridevi's last rites will be penned in the history
more slideshows Click Here

Hot Downloads

Sonali Raut
Sonali Raut
Amit Sadh
Amit Sadh
Sonal Handa
Sonal Handa
Tanuj Virwani
Tanuj Virwani
Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan
Jayshree Soni
Jayshree Soni
Vivek Dahiya
Vivek Dahiya
Karan Grover
Karan Grover
Sunny Leone
Sunny Leone
Emma Watson
Emma Watson

poll

Do you think Sridevi's death is sensationalized by the Indian media?

Sridevi
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Do you think Papon is at fault in the kissing controversy?

Do you think Papon is at fault in the kissing controversy?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

past seven days