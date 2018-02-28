Jiya’s life in danger in Woh Apna Sa

Mumbai: Zee TV’s popular daily Wo Apna Sa (Rashmi Sharma Telefilms) is all set to witness a major drama happening in the upcoming episodes. The show is going to have an interesting track, where Jiya will be seen getting hanged.

Jhumki has strategically planned to murder Jiya (Disha Parmar) with a rope tied to a fan. She has designed the murder in such a way the door is interlinked to the stool she is made to stand on. As soon as someone opens the door, the stool will shift below her feet leading to her death.

And supporting Jumki in her plan is Binny. To make the plan full proof, they also pour oil on the floor so that the one who tried to rush towards Jiya will end up slipping badly.

However, Jiya will be saved by the male protagonist Arjun (Sudeep Sahir).

As soon as he enters the room, Jiya suffers to survive while Arjun tries to balance his himself due to the oil spilt on the floor. Nonetheless, Arjun will cleverly save Jiya from death by struggling and putting the chair back under her feet for her support.

It will be interesting to see how this sequence unfolds.