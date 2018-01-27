Home > Tv > Tv News
Jiyaa Shankar wears her mom's jewellery for Meri Hanikarak Biwi

27 Jan 2018

Mumbai, 27 January 2018: TV actress Jiyaa Shankar, who essays Ira in Meri Hanikarak Biwi (& TV), will be seen wearing her mothers jewellery for her on-screen wedding in the show.

"I was really excited and got on board for the preparations of the wedding sequence. I wanted to look like a real bride and give the entire sequence a personal touch. When the creative team showed me the lehenga, I immediately recollected my mother's jewellery and it was a perfect match," Jiyaa said in a statement.

The actress says that her mother was not sure about the idea of lending her jewellery for the sequence initially.

"She changed her mind when she saw me dressed as a bride. There is something about weddings and it is every mother's dream to see her daughter adorn what belongs to her. This makes the sequence a lot more special to me. I am sure the look will justify to the viewers and my mother will love to see me wearing her jewellery for my reel life wedding," she added. 


According to sources, the makers are shooting for a grand wedding sequence and have designed a special lehenga for the character Ira. 

(Source: IANS) 

