JJust Music - The destination for music lovers

MUMBAI: What's in names they say. Well everything when the name is as simple and upfront as Jjust Music.



Yes, the newest music labels promises to be all about just music and nothing else! Labour of love, of actor, producer & now entrepreneur Jackky Bhagnani, who is known for his fine ear for music, proof of which is his popular songs that go on to cross millions of views.

Jjust music stands for music that will resonate with the masses and promises to give a fair platform to both topmost and upcoming musical talent.



On the occasion of the logo launch Jackky shares "Very excited to announce the launch of my dream project - Jjust Music!! I have put my heart and soul into this label and I hope we touch the heart of many! It is the one stop destination for everything to do with music, freedom to create and consume nothing but the best that music has to offer! Join us in this beautiful journey of making Jjust Music a place where music creators and listeners come together"



The first single being released by the label is with the Lamberghini fame Doorbeen boys, and this will be followed up with a promising and strong roster of talent. What to expect from the fresh and brimming-with-energy music label? Well, nothing but the best.



So, turn up your speakers because JJust Music is just getting started!