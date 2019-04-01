Jodha Akbar Actor Ravi Bhatia is at ease doing Intimate scene with Shafaq Naaz for his web series debut

MUMBAI: Ravi Bhatia recently made his web debut with Halala and for the first time, the actor has shot intimate scenes. Initially, he was quite apprehensive about doing it, but later he decided to go ahead after discussing it with his wife Yulida. "I was in two minds whether I should do it or not. That's why I discussed it with Yulida, who is literally my boss and then a wife. She completely understands my work and is the one who encouraged me to do it without hesitation," said Ravi to media, who earlier did shows like Dharam Veer, Do Dil Bandhe Ek Dori Se, Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat and Jodha Akbar, along with two Indonesian series Roro Jonggrang and Cinta Di Langit Taj Mahal.



He further said," I was hell nervous, that's why I kept asking Shafaq (Naaz), Like me, she was also quite uncomfortable before the scenes. The production team and our director Deepak Pandey made us comfortable.



All the intimate scenes were shot aesthetically and the outcome was beautiful. I am glad that I got an opportunity to do something different."