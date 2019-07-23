Jodha Akhbar fame Ravi Bhatia bags THIS project

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an interesting update from the entertainment world.



Ravi Bhatia, who shot to fame through his portrayal of Prince Salim in Ekta Kapoor's historical drama Jodha Akbar, will soon be seen in a music video. The song is sung by Shaan, who is apparently also Ravi's favourite singer.



When contacted, the elated actor said, 'I was in school when Tanha Dil released. At that time, the song became my instant favourite, and I remember that I used listen to it on loop on my walkman. Not in my wildest dreams did I think that someday, I'd be doing a music video on a song sung by the super talented Shaan.'



Sharing the shooting experience, Ravi, who was last seen in a web-series titled Halala, quipped, 'I won't be able to reveal much. All I can say is that the music video is a travel song and is about a broken heart. We have recently shot in exotic locations near the Gujarat border. As I had mentioned, I am a big fan of Shaan, so shooting was a treat.'



On the personal front, Ravi and his wife Yulida embraced parenthood a while ago and have named their baby boy Yurav (which means excitement).



