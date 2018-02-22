Johny Lever inspires me to be a comedian: Rajeev Nigam

Mumbai: Rajeev Nigam, who can be seen in the show Har Shaakh Pe Ullu Baithaa Hai, says that Johny Lever, known for his perfect comic timing, inspired him to be a comedian as he "is very honest in his performances".

The show is a political satire which showcases a corrupt politician, Chaitu Lal in his madcap world. The story revolves around a few politicians in the nation who make promises and never deliver and are unapologetic about going to any extent to gain power.

Rajeev, who has featured in episodes of the comedy show The Great Indian Laughter Challenge, said, "When we think of comedy, we think of Johny Lever. He has been in the industry for 40 years now and has not only made audiences laugh, but made them roll on the floor with incessant laughter through his performances in films and on television."

"Johny Lever inspires me to be a comedian because he is the best at what he does and is very honest in his performances," he added.

(Source: IANS)