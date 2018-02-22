Slideshow

Success party of Aamir Khan's Secret...

Success party of Aamir Khan's Secret Superstar
more slideshows Click Here

Hot Downloads

Karan Grover
Karan Grover
Ruslaan Mumtaz
Ruslaan Mumtaz
Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan
Rakhi Sawant
Rakhi Sawant
Tanaaz Currim
Tanaaz Currim
Akshay Sethi
Akshay Sethi
Shalini Sahuta
Shalini Sahuta
Reshmi Ghosh
Reshmi Ghosh
Kapil Sharma
Kapil Sharma
Mahima Makwana
Mahima Makwana

poll

Which 'wink' have you fallen for?

Which 'wink' have you fallen for?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Which rumoured TV couple should finally go public?

Which rumoured TV couple should finally go public?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here
Home > Tv > Tv News
News

Johny Lever inspires me to be a comedian: Rajeev Nigam

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
22 Feb 2018 07:30 PM

Mumbai: Rajeev Nigam, who can be seen in the show Har Shaakh Pe Ullu Baithaa Hai, says that Johny Lever, known for his perfect comic timing, inspired him to be a comedian as he "is very honest in his performances".

The show is a political satire which showcases a corrupt politician, Chaitu Lal in his madcap world. The story revolves around a few politicians in the nation who make promises and never deliver and are unapologetic about going to any extent to gain power.

Rajeev, who has featured in episodes of the comedy show The Great Indian Laughter Challenge, said, "When we think of comedy, we think of Johny Lever. He has been in the industry for 40 years now and has not only made audiences laugh, but made them roll on the floor with incessant laughter through his performances in films and on television."

"Johny Lever inspires me to be a comedian because he is the best at what he does and is very honest in his performances," he added.

(Source: IANS)

Tags > Rajeev Nigam, Har Shaakh Pe Ullu Baithaa Hai, The Great Indian Laug, hter Challenge, Johny Lever, Chaitu Lal,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

past seven days