Joyjit and Pushpita to grace Zee Bangla’s Apur Sansar

07 Apr 2017 01:03 PM

Here we bring an update of the forthcoming episode of Zee Bangla’s Apur Sansar!

Readers, the coming episode of the comedy show will see well known film and TV actors Joyjit Banerjee and Pushpita Mukherjee as guests.

We hear the episode is full of fun moments and the games in which the actors have participated will leave the audience in splits.

Anirban Bhattacharya and Saurav Das who are playing Saswata Chatterjee’s brothers here will be seen in different avatars which has added more drama to the particular episode.

So, gear up for the show. It will be aired on 7th April at 10 pm.

For more updates stay hooked to Tellychakkar.com

