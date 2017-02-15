Joyoshree Arora RETURNS to Colors with detective series, Dev Anand

Veteran actor Joyoshree Arora who was part of the Colors family during its launch phase in the year 2009 will soon have a joyous homecoming!!

For the uninitiated, Joyoshree was part of the show Mere Ghar Aayi Ek Nanhi Pari, one of the very first bouquets of shows to be launched on Colors. The talented actress was paired with Kulbhushan Kharbanda in it.

Now, years later, she will be part of the channel’s upcoming detective and thriller series, tentatively titled Dev Anand.

As reported exclusively by Tellychakkar.com, Dev Anand will be produced by Nissar Parvez and Alind Srivastava’s Peninsula Pictures.

As per a credible source, “Joyoshree will play a Muslim character, the land lady of Dev. She will be a positive and interesting character.”

Our readers would already remember about Tellychakkar.com writing exclusively about Ashish Chaudhary playing the titular role in the series.

Joyoshree, who is still known for the role of Bhagwanti in Doordarshan’s Hum Log, was recently seen in TV shows, Sapne Suhaane Ladakpan Ke, Diya Aur Baati Hum, and an episodic in Bhakti Main Shakti.

When buzzed, the senior actress told us, “I am in talks, but there is nothing that I have signed on at the moment.”

We also reached out to the Producers Alind and Nissar, and also the channel spokesperson, but did not get revert.

Dev Anand will be a weekend show which will launch soon on Colors.