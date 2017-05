"Zindagi kuch toh bata" hitmaker Jubin Nautiyal and singer Neeti Mohan have crooned the anthem song for a television award show.

They have crooned the anthem for Star Parivaar Awards this year.

"I'm very happy to be singing the Star Parivaar anthem again, I have sung the same before long back with my band Aasma and now again. It is a great feeling to be a part of the parivaar (family) again," Mohan said in a statement.

The award show will air on Star Plus soon.

(Source: IANS)