Hot Downloads

Pooja Pihal
Pooja Pihal
Gurmeet Choudhary
Gurmeet Choudhary
Imam A Siddique
Imam A Siddique
Aamir Ali
Aamir Ali
Ragini Khanna
Ragini Khanna
Sunny Leone
Sunny Leone
Karan Singh Grover
Karan Singh Grover
Manish Goyal
Manish Goyal
Esha Gupta
Esha Gupta
Chandni Bhagwanani
Chandni Bhagwanani

quickie
Leenesh Mattoo

I want the power of invisibility: Leenesh Mattoo

more quickie Click Here

guess who
Guess Who?
guess more Click Here

poll

Who is your favourite 'Chocolate boy' of TV?

Who is your favourite 'Chocolate boy' of TV?
previous polls Click Here
Home > TV News > TV News
News

Judge Diljit Dosanjh to sing LIVE for Colors' Rising Star

By TellychakkarTeam
11 Feb 2017 04:12 PM

Colors' live singing reality show, Rising Star, produced by Optimystix gets into its second week on a high note!!!

While audience got to see Shankar Mahadevan render the Ganesha song to élan in episode 1, tonight's episode will see the other judge Diljit Dosanjh performing.

And living up to the concept of the show, Diljit will go LIVE.

Yes, you heard it right!!!

Diljit we hear will give out few options of songs to the audience and will request them to vote. Diljit will be seen performing live on the song that will receive highest votes.

Wow!!!

Do you want Diljit to be singing your favourite song? Then make sure to cast your vote through the App designed...

Watch this space for more updates.

Tags > judge, Diljit Dosanjh, LIVE, Colors, rising star,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest