Judge Diljit Dosanjh to sing LIVE for Colors' Rising Star

Colors' live singing reality show, Rising Star, produced by Optimystix gets into its second week on a high note!!!

While audience got to see Shankar Mahadevan render the Ganesha song to élan in episode 1, tonight's episode will see the other judge Diljit Dosanjh performing.

And living up to the concept of the show, Diljit will go LIVE.

Yes, you heard it right!!!

Diljit we hear will give out few options of songs to the audience and will request them to vote. Diljit will be seen performing live on the song that will receive highest votes.

Wow!!!

Do you want Diljit to be singing your favourite song? Then make sure to cast your vote through the App designed...

Watch this space for more updates.