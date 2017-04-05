Judging kids' reality show is very easy: Raveena Tandon

Actress Raveena Tandon, who will feature as one of the judges at the children's reality TV show "Sabse Bada Kalakar", finds it easy to judge children as they come without complications.



"Judging a kids' reality show is very easy as they are very uncomplicated. For them, life is very simple -- either it is black or it is white, with no hidden agenda. It has been a great and wonderful journey filming this show with them," Raveena said here.



The actress, whose next feature film is "Maatr -- The Mother", will be accompanied on the judges' panel by Boman Irani and Arshad Warsi.



Talking about his camaraderie with Arshad, Boman said: "When I was 35 years old, I did a small part in a musical play and the choreographer of that play was Arshad Warsi."



"When I got my first film after nine years 'Munna Bhai MBBS', two months before the start of the shooting, I got to know that even he is in the film, which got me more excited and made me happy," Boman said, adding that he is very happy to share the screen space with Arshad once again.



"Sabse Bada Kalakar" will go on air on Sony Entertainment Television starting April 8.

(Source: IANS)