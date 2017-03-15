Judging Nach Baliye will be a different experience: Sonakshi Sinha

Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha, who will be donning the judge's hat once again for the eight season of dance reality show "Nach Baliye", says this time she is going to have a different experience.



"I have judged children for a singing reality show. I really get along with children so it was easy. Here it will be a different experience for me and for the contestants as well. I am going to judge a dance reality show for the first time," Sonakshi told reporters here on Tuesday.



About judging the performances, the "Akira" star said, "I will look how well they do as a pair and the coordination between them. To see the equations between the couples would be beautiful."



On the work front, the actress said she is excited for her forthcoming movie "Noor". "I am very excited and looking forward to promoting the movie. 'Noor' is a very special film for me."



Directed by Sunhil Sippy, "Noor" features Sonakshi Sinha in the titular role. The film is based on Pakistani author Saba Imtiaz's novel "Karachi, You're Killing Me!" and follows a journalist-writer Noor's mis-adventures and love life in Mumbai.



The film is scheduled for a worldwide release on 21 April.

(Source: IANS)