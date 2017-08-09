This week, watching Badho Bahu will be a learning experience for all those who are in love but don’t know how to express their love for one another. The one conducting lessons in this special “Pyaar Ki Pathshala“ is our very own ChotoBua, a character essayed by the versatile Juhi Aslam. She has devised five very important lessons that will get Badho (RytashaRathore) and Lakha (Prince Narula) to appreciate each other. Just like how SRK taught Saif Ali Khan the funda of ‘Che Din Ladki In’lets hope Choto Bua is successful in her endeavor.

This crash course in love will see Juhi Aslam play a cupid and create situations that become unavoidable for Badho and Lakha. However, it’s not the first time that JuhiAslam is playing the role of a cupid ! In fact she has been instrumental in getting a couple together in her real life too!

She said, “This was a very long time ago, before there was whatsapp or messaging on the phone - It was the era of letters and I used to play the messenger for my cousin sister ferrying messages to and fro. I am so happy that today she is happily married and a mother of three.”

The audience will see Choto Bua do much more than play a messenger. She is going to don the role of a dance teacher, counselor, friend and a prankster prompting both Badho and Lakha towards getting more intimate with each other. She is the one who will be responsible in getting Badho and Lakha locked in a room while a romantic song plays in the background amongst others.

Will this Pyaar Ki Pathsahala infuse romance in the otherwise dull relationship between Badho and Lakha?