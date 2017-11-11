Guruodev Bhalla and Dhaval Gada’s popular daily, Naamkarann that airs on Star Plus has an interesting twist in store for its viewers.

In the recent episodes of the show, Vidyut (Karam Rajpal) was caught to be taken under arrest by the police but he contacted his lawyer in the nick of time and saved himself.

In the upcoming episodes, we hear that Vidyut will wreck havoc in Juhi’s (Poonam Preet) life and that will further unfold more twists in the tale.

Read on –

Our source informs us, “In the upcoming episodes of the daily, Vidyut will learn about Juhi being alive and with revenge on his mind, he will kidnap her.”

Who will come to Juhi’s rescue now? Only time will tell.

Keep reading TellyChakkar for more updates.