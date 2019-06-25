Juhi Parmar launches own version of healing mantra

MUMBAI: Actress Juhi Parmar has launched her own version of a healing mantra with her daughter Samairra.



She has posted a glimpse of the version of "Ra Ma Da Sa Sa Say So Hung" on social media. Juhi is seen with her daughter on a beach in Maldives meditating and chanting the mantra.



"When I came at a juncture in life in which I truly felt broken, I looked for sources to heal. And in this quest as I healed, I realised how important it is for those in similar situations, possibly broken, to have a path to truly heal," Juhi, a single mother, said in a statement.



"When I started to meditate, I came across this mantra by chance. For me, this mantra has really helped me change. Having complete faith, letting go of what has happened and accepting life for its beauty, can really change one's perspective," added the actress, who got divorced in 2018 and also had a near-death experience earlier this year.



On having audio and video versions of the mantra, Juhi shared: "While the audio version should actually be used to meditate, the video version is somewhere a depiction of the changes this mantra has brought into my life.



"Our version of the healing mantra has been launched with a hope that the way I have found peace, so will many out there and this time from within, from the soul."



Juhi is proud that her "little one is singing and performing with me. It's amazing to see her sing this way without having been trained. She has added a special touch of innocence to the whole piece".



