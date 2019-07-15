Juhi Parmar reminds us of the KumKum days

MUMBAI: Juhi Parmar is a very successful actress of television. The actress rose to fame with her performance as KumKum in Star Plus’ most successful serial, KumKum – Pyara Sa Bandan. She became a household name and went on to win many awards for her performance.



Her chemistry with Hussain was loved by the audience. Their fans still miss to watch them together on screen. KumKum as a serial was very successful and was loved by the viewers.



The serial completes 17 years since it started and Juhi shared a post where she is dressed like a character, and she remembered the good old days. She shared the photo and mentioned that it’s been 17 years to this beautiful serial. She said that though the serial has ended, people still call her and remember her as KumKum. And on the show, she had made long friendships. On the day of the serial’s anniversary, she thought of creating the look from the show that ended almost two decades ago.



Well, the post will make you remember the old Kumkum days and we wish it could have a re-run on television.



Check out the post here: