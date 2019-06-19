Juhi Parmar reveals something is coming soon

MUMBAI: Juhi Parmar is one of the most popular television actresses. She is known for her role in Star Plus’ Kumkum – Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan. She also participated in Colors’ popular reality show Bigg Boss. She recently made her comeback in television with supernatural series Tantra. The actress has been juggling between acting, being mommy blogger and tarot card reader. And now, she shared something interesting on social media, leaving everyone curious.



Yesterday, she uploaded a video on her social media account and mentioned that something is coming soon. Her caption read, “They say life is your biggest teacher....we run, we jump, we fall, at times we are even scarred and that's when our soul looks to heal.....I have something special coming very soon and here I am sharing a glimpse of it!” The beautiful location, soothing music and Juhi and her daughter Samairra twirling is also so relaxing!



Check out her post right here.