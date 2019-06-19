News

Juhi Parmar reveals something is coming soon

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
19 Jun 2019 04:24 PM

MUMBAI: Juhi Parmar is one of the most popular television actresses. She is known for her role in Star Plus’ Kumkum – Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan. She also participated in Colors’ popular reality show Bigg Boss. She recently made her comeback in television with supernatural series Tantra. The actress has been juggling between acting, being mommy blogger and tarot card reader. And now, she shared something interesting on social media, leaving everyone curious.

Yesterday, she uploaded a video on her social media account and mentioned that something is coming soon. Her caption read, “They say life is your biggest teacher....we run, we jump, we fall, at times we are even scarred and that's when our soul looks to heal.....I have something special coming very soon and here I am sharing a glimpse of it!” The beautiful location, soothing music and Juhi and her daughter Samairra twirling is also so relaxing!

Check out her post right here. 

Tags > Juhi Parmar, Star Plus, Kumkum – Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan, Bigg Boss, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Good friends Rithvik, Asha and Karan’s vacay pics

Good friends Rithvik, Asha and Karan’s vacay pics
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Malaika Arora Khan
Malaika Arora Khan
Sanjeeda Sheikh
Sanjeeda Sheikh
Rajev Paul
Rajev Paul
Faisal Razak Khan
Faisal Razak Khan
Shama Sikander
Shama Sikander
Tripta Parashar
Tripta Parashar
Kapil Sharma
Kapil Sharma
Sonali Raut
Sonali Raut
Akanksha Juneja
Akanksha Juneja
Shresth Kumar
Shresth Kumar

past seven days