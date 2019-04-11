Juhi Parmar’s daughter Samaira writes poem for mom!

MUMBAI: Celebrating the beauty of the mother-daughter relationship, the upcoming episode of Colors ’ Kitchen Champion features Juhi Parmar along with her mother and her daughter, Samaira. They will compete against Manasi Pareekh, who will be joined by her mother and her daughter, Nirvi.



The episode will be a perfect mix of entertainment and emotions with a quriky three-generation mother-daughter equation. While having a great time cooking, Juhi also shared some fun and some troublesome habits of her daughter Samaira. She also said that she recites poems very well.



Taking advantage of this situation, host Arjun Bijlani got Samaira on stage and asked her to recite a poem. Samaira took Juhi by surprise when she recited a poem for her that she had written by herself. This gesture of love by her daughter left Juhi emotional and proud.