Juhi Parmar wishes to have 'Kumkum' back on TV

Mumbai: Year 2018 will witness a lot of cult shows namely Khichdi, Shrimaan Shrimati and Kasautii Zindagi Kii making its way back on the small screen.



Among the shows, how can one forget Star Plus' Kumkum which started celebrated actress Juhi Parmar.

While she was last seen in Colors' show Shani, we got chatty with her on iconic shows returning to Television and the current scenario of the industry.

Since lot of shows are coming back, we asked Juhi if she wishes Kumkum to come back on TV. She replied, "I would love Kumkum to come back again and again on TV. Till date my fans call me Kumkum. They request me and hope that the show comes back. The craze is still the same. I will be one of the happiest person if Kumkum comes back."



She added, "Hussain (Kuwajerwala) and I share a great bond till date. If at all the show comes back, it has to be with Hussain again. The characters of Sumit and Kumkum are incomplete without us."



Juhi, we hope makers read this article and grant your wish!