Juhi takes over Sanjivani's head position and defeats Vardhan in Sanjivani 2

MUMBAI: Star Plus’ newbie show Sanjivani 2 is doing quite well and the first week has already made the audience curious to know what is going to happen next.

Dr. Shashank's deadly operation saves his life and now he is paralyzed, while Vardhan is celebrating it.

Vardhan is extremely happy as he knows that now the head position will come to him and he will handle the hospital as per his wish.

Vardhan had always wanted this but is unaware that Shashank had already given his position to someone else.

Shashank wants Juhi to take that position until he is fine and here Juhi knows Vardhan very well and how he can ruin Sanjivani to make it a money-making machine.

Juhi thus takes the head position and defeats Vardhan who fumes seeing this.