June returns to TV with a negative role in Resham Jhanpi

Actress June Maliah, who was last seen in the daily Shob Choritro Kalponik (Blue Water Pictures), is all set to return to the small screen with a negative role.

The talented lady is playing the role of Maa Thakurun Rupmati, a shrewd authoritarian wife of a cruel and short-tempered MP named Dayal Chand Thakur (Sandip Dey) in Colors Bangla’s upcoming show Resham Jhanpi (Shibaji Panja), which is a Bengali adaptation of the popular Hindi daily Udann.

Talking about her role in the daily, June said to media at a press conference held at Technician Studio, Kolkata, “I am playing the role of Maa Thakurun Rupmati. Maa Thakurun is the powerful woman of the village. She not only rules the village but also her husband. She is a woman who likes to keep her husband wrapped around her little finger. And she plays a manipulative game with each and every member of the family. It is very difficult to understand what is going on in her mind. She is very cunning. She is vicious but her outer image is sugar coated. She never spares anyone, not even her husband. She can back-stab anyone. She likes to control everything starting from kitchen politics to the politics of outer world. She makes her MP husband speak the way she wants. She is a power hungry woman, who likes to control everyone.”

“So, how Titli (Shriti Singh) will break this personality into pieces and shape her into a completely different positive person that viewers will have to watch,” she added.

Now a days, serials are being made with children as the protagonist.

When asked how Resham Jhanpi is different from others, she opined,

“Titli is the main protagonist of the serial. Now we have many serials based on children but this one is different because it has an incident and drama in every scene and the incidents are all interconnected with one another, which will keep the viewers hooked and curious to know what will happen in the next episode.”

The pretty lady returned to the small screen after a long time. When asked why she is not seen on a regular basis on TV, she said, “Whenever I work in a daily soap, people watch me in a particular role. Now if I keep on doing soaps after soaps (without a break), audience will not be able to differentiate between the characters I play…at least I feel so.”

“When I was young I used to do many soaps in a row but now at this age I feel if you are playing a character (Maa Thakurun) like this, you are hardly left with any time to play another role simultaneously,” she observed.

So, you prefer to take one step at a time? “I am like that even in my personal life. At a time I cannot take too many things on my platter. I prefer to do one thing at a time and pay my full attention to that.”

The actress has been part of films like Zulfiqar, Ekla Chalo, Har Har Byomkesh, Ebar Shabor, Obhishopto Nighty and many others. So, when asked about her film plans, she said, “This year I am occupied with Resham Jhanpi so I am not sure if I will be able to do films or not.”

Finally, when we asked how she is feeling after returning to a mega serial after a long time, she answered candidly with a smile, “I am enjoying but feeling a bit tired because of the hectic schedule. It will take some time to get used to the old habit. But the team has promised me that soon long hours will reduce and we will get an off on Sundays.”

best wishes, June!