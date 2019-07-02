Just because we are paired on-screen doesn’t mean I am dating Adnan, clarifies Eisha Singh

Actress Eisha Singh, who plays the female lead in Zee TV’s Ishq Subhan Allah, is upset over the news of her dating her on-screen partner Adnan Khan.

Recently, there were reports about them being in love. It was also mentioned that apparently Eisha feels that Adnan has brought stability, love, and wisdom to her life.

When TellyChakkar reached out to the actress, she refuted all the rumours and called the news baseless. She clarified, 'It is very upsetting to read the news on link-ups and that too without your consent. Before publishing the news, nobody reached out to me or Adnan. Just because we are paired on-screen doesn’t mean I am dating him. Adnan and I share lot of similarities, and that is why we bond well. Such news makes things awkward between us. I come from a reputed family, and thankfully my parents do not get affected by such news.'