News

Just because we are paired on-screen doesn’t mean I am dating Adnan, clarifies Eisha Singh

Dharini Sanghavi's picture
By Dharini Sanghavi
02 Jul 2019 08:01 PM

Actress Eisha Singh, who plays the female lead in Zee TV’s Ishq Subhan Allah, is upset over the news of her dating her on-screen partner Adnan Khan.

Recently, there were reports about them being in love. It was also mentioned that apparently Eisha feels that Adnan has brought stability, love, and wisdom to her life.

When TellyChakkar reached out to the actress, she refuted all the rumours and called the news baseless. She clarified, 'It is very upsetting to read the news on link-ups and that too without your consent. Before publishing the news, nobody reached out to me or Adnan. Just because we are paired on-screen doesn’t mean I am dating him. Adnan and I share lot of similarities, and that is why we bond well. Such news makes things awkward between us. I come from a reputed family, and thankfully my parents do not get affected by such news.'

Tags > Zee TV, Ishq Subhan Allah, Adnan Khan, Eisha Singh,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Ajaz Khan
Ajaz Khan
Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja
Jayshree Soni
Jayshree Soni
Neha Marda
Neha Marda
Akhlaque Khan
Akhlaque Khan
Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja
Dhruv Bhandari
Dhruv Bhandari
Shashank Vyas
Shashank Vyas
Vin Rana
Vin Rana
Aditya Redij
Aditya Redij

past seven days