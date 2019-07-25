News

Just know basic Bollywood dance: Sourabh Raaj Jain

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
25 Jul 2019 08:34 PM

MUMBAI: Actor Sourabh Raaj Jain is set to appear on the new season of "Nach Baliye", but says he is no expert in dancing. He adds that he knows just the basic Bollywood dance steps.

"The only dance form I'm acquainted with is basic Bollywood," Sourabh told IANS.

He is participating in the latest season of the dance-based show with his wife.

"It is challenging for me because I am doing a daily show along with 'Nach Baliye'. We have to rehearse till late at night. Sometimes I don't get to sleep at all. Another challenge is that both of us are non-dancers," he shared.

Sourabh has been shuffling between the sets of "Chandragupta Maurya" and "Nach Baliye" lately.

IANS

