Just In: Love Ka Hai Intezaar to be part of Star Plus Dopahar

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
28 Apr 2017 03:24 PM

Big announcement coming your way!!!

Alchemy Productions' (Siddharth P Malhotra) Love Ka Hai Intezaar, has finally got its launch date and time slot.

The Keith Sequeira and Sanjeeda Sheikh starrer love story, will air from 15 May at the 2:30 pm.

Yes, the much anticipated show will be part of Star Plus Dopahar series.

The channel opened its afternoon slot in April, with four shows namely Dhhai Kilo Prem (Balaji Telefilms and Sandiip Sikcand), Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh Piyaji (Shashi Sumeet Productions Pvt Ltd), Kya Qusoor Hai Amala Ka? (24 Frames) and Ek Astha Aise Bhee (Ved Raj and Dheeraj Sarna).

Star Plus Dopahar, that starts at 12 pm, gives audience a chance to make their afternoon entertaining, with fresh and varied content. With Love Ka Hai Intezaar joining the list, we are sure it is going to get more exciting.

The upcoming daily will present the love story of a royal prince and a Bollywood star. How the two, who are successful in their lives, yet crave for love, and manage to find completeness in each other, will be the peg of the story.

Making the announcement, the Star Plus account tweeted:

Excited to see Love Ka Hai Intezaar? Do let us know in the comment box below.

