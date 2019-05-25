Just like Modiji, there was a Maha-Gathbandhan against the biopic too: Omung Kumar

MUMBAI: Date: On the eve of the release of his film PM Narendra Modi, director Omung Kumar is brimming with excitement and relief at the reactions he has been receiving. With a deluge of praise coming his way from those who have seen the film, he is extremely grateful that the wait has been worth it. Moreover, with the BJP win at the centre in the elections, PM Narendra Modi's popularity and capability has been well established and has given a huge boost to the director.



Portraying the journey of being a tea-seller and then working his way up to becoming the country's Prime Minister, the story is strong, inspiring and encouraging for everyone who has big dreams. The film has faced quite some resistance right from its initial days and will finally be releasing tomorrow.



Director Omung Kumar says, "it's a fantastic win by Modi ji and he has shown his detractors and the world that he is not just popular but people love his style of governance. He has created magic today. Honestly, I feel that just like there was a mahaghatbandhan against him, similarly there was one against the film. The spectacular win today just shows what a leader he is. I believe people love him and will want to watch his journey. Very excited about the release tomorrow."



Directed by biopic maestro Omung Kumar and produced by Sandip Ssingh, Anand Pandit and Suresh Oberoi, this much-awaited biopic showcases an ensemble cast led by Vivekanand Oberoi in the titular role. The film releases at theatres near you on May 24, 2019.