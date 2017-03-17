Just In: Mohit Abrol in Sony TV’s Porus

History will once again get interesting for viewers as Swastik Productions is all set to launch its new historical magnum opus Porus.

To be aired on Sony Entertainment Television, the dynamic show will bring forward the unknown tale of Porus, a ruler who dared to fight for his country without ever gaining any limelight.

Tellychakkar.com has been constantly updating about the casting of the show.

As already reported, Rati Pandey will play the female lead while Mahabharat fame Praneet Bhat will once again don the avatar of a ferocious villain. Also Bade Acche fame Akanksha Juneja has been roped in for a pivotal role.

Now, news comes in is that Mohit Abrol, who was last seen in Kavach, will return to small screen with a bang with Porus. From what we have been told, Mohit will play a powerful warrior in the daily and his character will have multiple shades.

We will update our readers with more information as and when we receive it.

As readers would know, the actor played the role of Nasir in Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s Razia Sultan, and seems like the makers got him knowing well his potential.

On personal front, Mohit, is engaged to actress Mansi Shrivastava and the two will tie the knot soon.

The team of Porus is currently undergoing vigorous workshops to get them adept to action and horse riding.

We buzzed Mohit but are yet to receive any revert till the time of filing the story.