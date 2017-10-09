The Indian TV industry has been seeing a lot of talent pass away much too early. Now one more has gone yonder into the sunset. And it is TV writer-director Talat Jani who passed away earlier this evening. Jani was only in his early fifties.

Jani was known for his superb direction in Balaji Telefilms’ Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. Sources reveal that Jani - who had a history of renal problems - slipped in his bathroom on 6 October, following which he was hospitalized at the IASIS Hospital in Vasai East.

He went into a coma from which he never recovered. Earlier today he had two strokes, following which he breathed his last.

Talat is revered as a visionary and is stated as one of the most amiable ones to work with. Talat has directed many other TV projects namely Tujh Sang Preet Lagai Sajna, Bayttaab Dil Kee Tamanna Hai, Heena and many others. This is the second TV director who directed Kyunki Saas who passed away too early. A few years ago young ace TV director Garry Bhinder – a Balaji Telefilms favourite – too died very young.

Talat‘s last rites will be performed tomorrow at Mahim Kabristan in Mumbai between 10 am and 12 noon.

May his soul rest in peace!