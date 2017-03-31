JustIn: Chandan Prabhakar blessed with a baby girl

Every cloud has a silver lining!

And it seems to have come true for the talented Chandan Prabhakar.

The comedy star who is currently shrouded in the ugly controversy around his exit from The Kapil Sharma Show has found a great reason to smile.

News comes in is that the actor has been blessed with a baby girl.

Awww...cute na???

Chandan who played Chandu chai wala in the Sony Entertainment Television’s comedy show reportedly had a showdown with Kapil Sharma.

The two, who have known each other for ages, allegedly had a major fight while they were travelling for a tour in Australia. With Kapil blowing his anger and frustration upon Chandan, the latter reportedly stepped out of the show vowing to never come back.

The actor is said to be on a break for now and we are sure, this development must have come as a happy relief for him.

Chandan’s wife delivered their little angel today (31 March).

We tried reaching him but he remained unavailable to comment (justified).

A friend close to Chandan shared that his wife and daughter are doing fine.

Our heartiest congratulations to Chandan and his family!!