We exclusively reported about Abhinav Kapoor, Chandani Bhagwanani, and Himani Sahani being roped in for an episodic story for Dangal TV’s Yeh Ishq Nahi Aasaan, produced by Vikas Gupta’s Lost Boy Media Productions Pvt Ltd (Read here: Jyotsana Chandola and Abhishek Sharma roped in for Dangal TV’s Yeh Ishq Nahi Aasaan).



Now, we have learned that Sasural Simar Ka fame Jyotsana Chandola will be seen in the show opposite Abhishek Sharma of Kaho Na Pyaar Hai fame.



A source close to the project said, 'The story of the episode will revolve around a newly married woman becoming a widow.'



Interestingly, Jyotsana and Abhishek were also paired opposite each other in Colors’ Sasural Simar Ka.



We contacted Jyotsana, she confirmed the news and said, “Yes I am doing the project. My character is pretty challenging also my look in the show is quite different”.







We couldn’t get through Abhishek for a comment.



Stay tuned to this space for more updates.