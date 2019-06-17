News

Jyotsana Chandola and Shubham Khandelwal roped in for short film

Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui's picture
By Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui
17 Jun 2019 12:52 PM

MUMBAITellyChakkar is back with interesting updates from the entertainment industry.

Actress Jyotsana Chandola of Sasural Simar Ka fame will soon be seen in an upcoming short film. The actress will be paired opposite newbie Shubham Khandelwal.

A source close to the project said, 'The story of the project is about a couple deeply in love. They get separated and later meet each other again.'

We contacted Jyotsana, who confirmed the news and said, 'It is an interesting project. I enjoyed shooting for the same at beautiful locations.'

We couldn’t get through to Shubham for his comment.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

