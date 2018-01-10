Home > Tv > Tv News
Jyotsna Chandola's character exits &TV Agniphera

10 Jan 2018 07:00 PM

&TV’s popular daily Agniphera never fails to keep the audience hooked to the series with its unexpected sequences of twists and turns.

Good always wins over evil and the viewers of Agniphera are set to witness the same in the coming episodes.

The viewers have seen how Rajjo (Jyotsna Chandola) had wrecked havoc in everyone’s life in the family but now time has come for Rajjo to pay for her bad deeds. She had entered the house with her own motives and causing troubles in the lives of Singh family with her evil deeds.

Our source informs us that, in the coming episodes, Rajjo’s truth will be out in open and henceforth she will have to face wrath from the family. The Singh family will later get Rajjo arrested.

This will mark the exit of Jyotsna from the daily.

We tried reaching out to Jyotsna but she remained unavailable for comment.

Is all going to be well in the Singh family with Rajjo’s exit? Only time will tell.

